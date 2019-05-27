Trending: How to fly a flag, “Terminator” movie

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today’s trending, based on the federal flag code, you can display the U.S. flag outside from sunrise to sunset.
If you want to fly it after dark, it needs to be properly illuminated.
Don’t fly it during inclement weather, unless it’s an all-weather flag.
From your porch, the “union” - or blue section - of the flag should be at the peak of the staff unless the flag is at half staff.
The flag should not touch anything below it or rest on the ground.
Experts also point out that our flags should not be draped or used as throws or table covers.
Also on trending, Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared at an event loading the first trailer for the new “Terminator” movie, and took some questions.
