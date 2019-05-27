Trade winds takes us into the weekend

Trade winds are expected to hold steady through the weekend before they say aloha and go on a short vacation. The trades will decrease slightly on Sunday and Monday, but then increase again toward midweek. A weak low level trough will bring periods of windward showers tonight through Saturday morning. A tropical disturbance moving into the region by the middle of next week will bring higher humidity levels and an increase in showers starting late Tuesday through Thursday.
A series of small southerly swells can be expected through the remainder of the week and on through the weekend. A larger south swell is expected to arrive on Monday, peak on Tuesday, then lower gradually on Wednesday. Surf heights may reach High Surf Advisory levels during the peak of this swell. The current west swell will linger through Friday than lower gradually over the weekend and on into early next week. Strengthening trade winds will cause an uptick in short period choppy surf along east facing shorelines over the next few days. Diminishing winds over the weekend and early next week will result in lowering surf heights.
