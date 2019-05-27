Police investigating Ewa Beach crash that injured 2

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a vehicle crash in Ewa Beach that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning.
Emergency Medical Services said a SUV rear-ended a sedan on Fort Weaver Road near Laulaunui Street at around 6:20 a.m.
The 79-year-old female driver of the sedan was transported to the hospital in critical condition, while the 34-year-old male driver of the SUV was in serious condition, EMS said.
Multiple lanes of Fort Weaver Road have been shut down during the investigation.
Police were still on scene investigating as of 8 a.m.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.