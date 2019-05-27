Man, 36, accused of trying to kill Honolulu police officer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trying to kill a Honolulu police officer on Sunday, authorities said.
Police records show Remington Troy Guyton was taken into custody around 4:10 p.m. in the First Hawaiian Bank parking lot off Kapiolani Boulevard.
Officials said an officer was attacked after responding to an incident there.
The officer was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.
Guyton is being held on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, first-degree theft and contempt.
Police have not released further details.
This story may be updated.
