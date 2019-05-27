Light winds taking over again with spotty afternoon showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will decrease over the next few days, strengthening land and sea breezes over leeward slopes of each island. Scattered afternoon showers will develop over mountain and interior sections of each island with decreasing trends each night. By Wednesday the high pressure ridge north of the island grows stronger pushing the stalled front away from the state allowing moderate trade winds to return to the region through next weekend.
Memorial Day through Tuesday...Decreasing trade winds will allow land and sea breezes to grow stronger. Expect sea breezes to form during the day-light hours along leeward slopes of each island. Clouds and scattered showers will form over each island favoring mountain ranges, interior sections, and sea breeze to background wind convergence zones. Shower activity should trend higher from Monday night into Tuesday.
As the current south swell eases late Monday into Tuesday, a new long-period south swell (slightly smaller) will fill in Tuesday and hold through midweek. This overlapping trend will continue into the second half of the week another small south swell moves through Thursday through Friday.
The late season small northwest swell that filled in over the weekend will gradually lower through Tuesday. A similar northwest swell (slightly smaller) will become a possibility by Thursday in response to a decent sized pocket of strong breezes focused at the islands this evening around 1500 nautical miles to the northwest.
