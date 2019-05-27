Holloway, UNIQLO honor local fathers recognized as heroes

Holloway, UNIQLO honor local fathers recognized as heroes
By HNN Staff | May 27, 2019 at 1:51 PM HST - Updated May 27 at 1:51 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Growing up on the west side of Oahu, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway leaned on the guidance and support from his family. In particular, his grandmother.

Being a father figure for his son, Rush, has been paramount in Holloway’s rise both as a fighter and as a man. So when an opportunity arose to team up with UNIQLO to honor fathers recognized as heroes by their families, it was something that the 28-year-old couldn’t pass up on.

“I’m honored enough that they chose me and Rush to be the face of the Father’s Day program,” Holloway said. “Then we did the contest giveaway and you guys gotta go read it: #uniqlohawaii. Go read these entries. It’s heartwarming, heart-touching and it's just crazy.”

With Father’s Day just around the corner, the Waianae native created a social media contest asking fans to share stories about their hero.

The entries, some of which can be seen below, were overwhelming for Holloway.

“I can’t put it into words.” said Holloway, “It’s crazy when you get to see and hear through other people who’s their hero, why is their hero and why they look up to someone. It's just amazing, i got to meet the people here -- they are Blessed MMA supporters that’s always great -- and nothing but nice people.”

View this post on Instagram

#uniqlohawaii My dad passed away five years ago and I was never able to make him proud of me, at least through my eyes. My dad was a hard worker, a great provider and LOVED his family, especially his grand kids and great grandkids. After his death it’s as if he has lived through me..... my life changed drastically. I got promoted at work, improved in every area of my life ( health, finances, relationships) and I met and married the man of my dreams. Although my dad isn’t with me I feel that gentle nudge from him to be better than I was the day before and I know now that he’s proud of me. #thomaswilliammoniz He inspires me to achieve all my life goals. @blessedmma @rushminiblessed @uniqlo_hawaii #uniqlohawaii

A post shared by HOPE (@hopes_treasures_) on

View this post on Instagram

This is my hero, supporter ,my bestfriend , and MY DAD💛. Thank you SO MUCH dad for helping me with homework helping me clean my room when it looks really messy. When ever i have a performance you support me and tell me "i could do it" and that one time i went on that little stage to sing in front of everyone you said " you can do it like how you sing in front of us you can do it up there". Your my bestfriend because you take me exploring around the island whenever I'm on break so i'm not too bored at home and so i could see every little thing. Another reason why your my bestfriend is because you taught me how to surf when i was 4 and i'd never thought surfing would be so fun!!! And your especially MY DAD , you love me everyday and you always forgive me when i do something wrong. You teach the boys to be half the man that you are💛 thank you dada for everything you do for this family , I LOVE YOU 3,000❤❤ #uniqlohawaii

A post shared by Juliet Madeira (@juliet.madeira) on

Followers of Holloway’s Instagram were told to post a picture with their father or father-figure and describe how their hero inspired them to achieve their life goals. The winners of the UNIQLO x Holloway contest were awarded $150 in store credit and invited to spend some time with Holloway today at Tactical Strength and Conditioning in Kaka’ako.

While meeting some of the contest winners this morning, Holloway reflected on his heroes and what motivates him and how he can inspire people and make a difference in someone’s life.

“That what it is, that's what life's about,” Holloway said. “Life's about when you leave this Earth, you want to leave it better than when you enter and that's what you have got to be.”

Holloway will be at UNIQLO’s Ala Moana Center location on June 1st to help kick off the store’s anniversary celebration.

Holloway will be at the store from 11-noon to meet fans.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.