Holloway, UNIQLO honor local fathers recognized as heroes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Growing up on the west side of Oahu, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway leaned on the guidance and support from his family. In particular, his grandmother.
Being a father figure for his son, Rush, has been paramount in Holloway’s rise both as a fighter and as a man. So when an opportunity arose to team up with UNIQLO to honor fathers recognized as heroes by their families, it was something that the 28-year-old couldn’t pass up on.
“I’m honored enough that they chose me and Rush to be the face of the Father’s Day program,” Holloway said. “Then we did the contest giveaway and you guys gotta go read it: #uniqlohawaii. Go read these entries. It’s heartwarming, heart-touching and it's just crazy.”
With Father’s Day just around the corner, the Waianae native created a social media contest asking fans to share stories about their hero.
The entries, some of which can be seen below, were overwhelming for Holloway.
“I can’t put it into words.” said Holloway, “It’s crazy when you get to see and hear through other people who’s their hero, why is their hero and why they look up to someone. It's just amazing, i got to meet the people here -- they are Blessed MMA supporters that’s always great -- and nothing but nice people.”
Followers of Holloway’s Instagram were told to post a picture with their father or father-figure and describe how their hero inspired them to achieve their life goals. The winners of the UNIQLO x Holloway contest were awarded $150 in store credit and invited to spend some time with Holloway today at Tactical Strength and Conditioning in Kaka’ako.
While meeting some of the contest winners this morning, Holloway reflected on his heroes and what motivates him and how he can inspire people and make a difference in someone’s life.
“That what it is, that's what life's about,” Holloway said. “Life's about when you leave this Earth, you want to leave it better than when you enter and that's what you have got to be.”
Holloway will be at UNIQLO’s Ala Moana Center location on June 1st to help kick off the store’s anniversary celebration.
Holloway will be at the store from 11-noon to meet fans.
