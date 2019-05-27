Holloway, UNIQLO honor local fathers recognized as heroes

View this post on Instagram

My dad is my hero. He's always been there for us. Even though I've literally put him through every challenge a parent could go through, some how he's always shown me nothing but LOVE. My dad literally has sacrificed everything for our family. He will never admit it but... he always puts others before himself. Until this day, he still helps to take care of my grandma as well as the rest of our family. He truly is a kindhearted, generous, and loving father. I don't know how I am so blessed and honored to have him as my dad & hero. He's still the one I always call if I need help or just to talk story with.