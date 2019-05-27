Brush fire still smoldering in Central Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A wildfire has reignited in Central Oahu.
More than a dozen firefighters responded to the blaze off Kaukonahua Road just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
Four helicopters from the Honolulu Fire Department, the state and the Army helped douse the flames with water drops. On Sunday, that number was reduced three helicopters as firefighting efforts continued.
As of Sunday, HFD said the fire was 75 percent contained with 40 acres scorched at last check.
A spokesperson tells Hawaii News Now that changing winds may have fanned a hot spot from last weekend’s fire that burned approximately 550 acres.
This story will be updated.
