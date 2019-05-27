Big Island man sues hospital over missing whale tooth necklace

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii man has filed a lawsuit against a hospital over the loss of a whale tooth necklace that has been in his family for generations.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that attorneys representing Alejandro Tejada filed the lawsuit May 9 against Hilo Medical Center.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.
The lawsuit says Tejada suffered a stroke in September 2018 and was treated at the Big Island hospital, where a staff member preparing him for a CT scan removed and did not return the necklace made of a sperm whale tooth and valued at more than $100,000.
A risk management officer denied Tejada’s claim for the necklace in April, saying it was returned to his wife.
The hospital says it cannot comment due to patient privacy law.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.