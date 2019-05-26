Utah man dies in waters off Kauai’s west shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 70-year-old man died after he was pulled from Kauai waters on the island’s west side.
Kauai authorities say the man was bodyboarding at an area known as ‘Major’s Bay’ in Kekaha Friday.
A preliminary report said he was seen unresponsive in the shore break and fellow beachgoers brought him to shore.
Emergency crews from the Pacific Missile Range Facility were first on scene around 1 p.m. and handled revival efforts until firefighters and AMR crews arrived.
The man was unable to be revived and taken to Kauai Veteran’s Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials have identified the man as Washington Bennett IV of Utah.
An autopsy is pending to determine his exact cause of death. Officials say foul play is not suspected.
The man’s family is being aided by grief counseling services.
