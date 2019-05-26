Kauai beach closed after whale carcass washes ashore

KEALIA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai county officials closed Kealia Beach after a dead whale washed ashore Saturday.
Swimmers are being asked to stay out of the water as a safety precaution.
Warning signs are posted. Lifeguards are monitoring the area.
Kauai county officials say the beach will remain closed through Sunday into Monday.
For updates about ocean conditions and ocean safety, speak to a county lifeguard or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.
