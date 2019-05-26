Here’s how to watch the 2019 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian music is thrust into the spotlight Saturday at the 2019 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.
Now in its 42nd year, the Hoku Awards recognizes the best in the Hawaiian music industry from new artists to veterans in the business.
Often referred to as the Grammy’s of Hawaiian music, the show kicks off at the Hawaii Convention Center Saturday evening. K5 is proud to broadcast this annual island tradition. It will be streamed live on air and online here beginning at 7:00 p.m.
For Hawaiian Telcom customers, K5 can be found on channels 13 or 1013. Spectrum subscribers can watch on channels 22 or 1022.
The night will be filled with live performances from the some of the hottest artists in the islands, including Kalani Pe’a, Na Hoa, Anuhea and more.
Hawaii News Now’s Lacy Deniz and Ben Gutierrez will also emcee the event.
Below is a full list of finalists in the categories from the Na Hoku Hanohano awards wesbite:
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.