Hawaii ends season with loss to Long Beach State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior baseball team’s 2019 season came to an end Saturday night in California, losing to Long Beach State 9-4 at Blair Field.
Hawaii ends its season with an overall record of 20-30 with an 8-16 record in Big West play.
The Dirtbags (14-41, 8-16 Big West) racked up nine runs on 15 hits.
Warriors senior Ethan Lopez put together a 2-of-4 performance at the plate with a triple and two RBIs. Redshirt sophomore Daylen Calicdan also picked up two hits and a run in a 2-of-4 outing.
Logan Pouelsen got the start in the mound for Hawaii and took the loss, going 1.1 innings while yielding five runs (two earned) on five hits.
