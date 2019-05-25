Sunrise Open House: West Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We’re back on Oahu in this week’s Sunrise Open House.
Often times, the best values are on the west side of the island and that’s where we’ll start.
This four bedroom two and a half bath home is in the Sea Country subdivision.
There’s lots of natural light throughout the home, with great mountain views. The corner lot is just minutes away from beaches, parks and stores.
It could be yours for $499,000.
If you’re looking to live in town this home near UH Manoa could be for you.
Bring your imagination with you to this four bedroom, two bath home.
It’s in need of some TLC, but you can’t beat this location on Dole Street.
You’re also close to parks, schools, restaurants and the freeway. It’s listed at $799,000
Finally, this beautifully upgraded and move-in ready five bedroom, three bath home features over $100,000 in upgrades.
This multi-generational or extended ohana home has three bedrooms and two baths with a spacious family room upstairs.
There is a privacy door downstairs, at the entrance of the two bedroom and one bath area with a wet bar.
The kitchen, wet bar and bathrooms feature solid wood cabinetry and quartz counter tops.
Plantation shutters and split AC units throughout the home, along with 46 photovoltaic panels and a solar water heater.
The perimeter of the house also has security motion sensor lights.
