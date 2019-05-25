Reward in search for missing woman on Maui raised to $50,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family members who continue to search for a 35-year-old woman who went missing more than two weeks ago say they’ve raised the reward for information leading to her whereabouts to $50,000.
Volunteers have been searching a popular Maui hiking trail for any sign of Amanda Eller, who was last seen in surveillance video at the Haiku Market at around 10 a.m. on May 8.
Last week, Maui police officers said they were actively investigating Eller’s disappearance, poring over “numerous tips” and following up on leads.
“Although we’ve classified this case as a missing person ― and have no evidence to suggest otherwise ― detectives from our Crimes Against Persons Unit are meticulously sorting through all the information and data we’ve obtained," said Maui assistant Police Chief Victor Ramos.
"We are grateful for the many tips and bits of information we received from the general public.”
Her car and belongings, including her cell phone, were found in the parking lot of the Kahakapao Loop Trail of the Makawao Forest Reserve.
