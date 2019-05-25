Officials: Man dies after apparent shark bite off Maui’s Kaanapali Shore

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old man has died after an apparent shark bite off Maui, officials said Saturday.
According to information from the Maui Fire Department along with the DLNR, the California visitor was swimming about 60 yards from shore near the Kaanapali Shores area.
After the encounter with the shark, MFD said the man was brought to shore and CPR was conducted. He was unable to be revived.
His name has not been released.
The DLNR has put up shark warning signs in the area, as is standard protocol. The signs will remain in place until noon Sunday.
