Family confirms: Maui hiker missing for more than two weeks found alive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old woman who went missing while hiking on Maui more than two weeks ago has been found alive, the woman’s mother told Hawaii News Now on Friday.
The news was officially reported late Friday afternoon on the Findamanda page on Facebook, which is run by friends and family members.
Her present condition is unknown at this time, but sources tell Hawaii News Now that Eller was airlifted from the trail to a Maui hospital. Family members said they were headed to the hospital so that they could reunite with Eller.
“I don’t know, I don’t know any details to share,” said Julia Eller, Amanda’s mom, during a frantic conversation with Hawaii News Now on her way to the hospital. “She had gone a long way. And that’s all I know.”
[CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN: Amanda Eller’s mother reacts to news that her daughter has been found alive]
Sources familiar with the search for Eller tell Hawaii News Now that she was spotted Friday afternoon by a helicopter pilot who had been contracted by her family to continue their search.
The area where Eller was found is believed to have been roughly four miles from where her car and cell phone were discovered on May 9, in the parking lot of the Kahakapao Loop Trail of the Makawao Forest Reserve.
Sarah Haynes, one of the volunteers who organized the search for Amanda Eller, wrote on Facebook that Eller was able to wave down a helicopter from a creek bed between two waterfalls.
“She is just as strong as we always said she would be,” wrote Haynes. “We knew she could make it this long. More soon!”
For friends, family members and the countless volunteers who spent weeks looking for her, the joy they felt Friday at the news Amanda had been found was overwhelming.
“Elated. Excited. Extatic,” said Julia Eller. “I can’t even put it into words. I’m so incredible grateful.”
As word of her discovery spread across Maui, searchers gleefully scribbled messages that read “FOUND ALIVE!” on the posters that had been publicizing her disappearance.
This story will be updated.
