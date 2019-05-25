Man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed long-time Big Island firefighter

PUUANAHULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors on Friday filed manslaughter charges against a 21-year-old man accused of causing a crash in Puuanahulu that killed a retired Hawaii Island firefighter.
Police officials say Christopher Helmlinger was speeding and passing vehicles in a no-pass zone on Highway 190 when he struck 49-year-old David Alan Mahon, who was riding his bicycle at the time.
The crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. in an area south of the highway’s 14-mile marker.
Mahon was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
The driver of a third vehicle involved in the crash was uninjured. A stretch of Mamalahoa Highway was shut down for most of the day as police investigated.
Helmlinger’s bail is set at $100,000. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
