LaCosse caps sophomore season at NCAA West Preliminary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i women’s track and field sophomore Kristen LaCosse finished off her 2019 outdoor season with a 20th place finish in the 400m hurdles at the NCAA West Preliminary on Friday at Hornet Stadium.
This was LaCosse’s first NCAA Prelim appearance, an finished in a time of 59.47 to take seventh in the first heat and 20th overall in Friday’s quarterfinals.
She made the quarterfinal round thanks to a personal-record time of 58.82 in the first round on Thursday. LaCosse is just the second Rainbow Wahine to ever qualify for the 400m hurdles at the NCAA West Preliminary stage (Thalia Amanakis - 2007).
LaCosse starred as a sophomore this season, highlighted by a number of standout performances at the Big West Championships.
She took fourth place in the long jump and 400m hurdles to go with a fifth-place finish in the 100m hurdles and an eight-place finish with the 4x400m relay team at the Big West Championships.
