Hawaiian Word of the Day: Welo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our Hawaiian word of the day is Welo.
The word Welo means to float or stream in the wind.
Used in a sentence; “E welo mau kuʻu hae aloha,” which translates as, “May our beloved flag forever wave."
Our people love and cherish our Hae Hawaii, which was commissioned by Kamehameha ʻEkahi as a symbol of progress, peace, unity and Aloha.
Let us always remember the love and pride that our kūpuna feel when we see our flag “welo” haʻaheo above us.
