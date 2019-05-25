‘Bows drop back-and-forth battle against Long Beach State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior baseball team lost a back-and-forth battle against Long Beach State Friday evening, losing 5-4 at Blair Field.
Hawaii (20-29, 8-15 Big West) broke a 3-3 tie with a solo home run off the bat of Brennen Hancock in the top of the eighth for a 4-3 advantage. However, the Dirtbags (13-41, 7-16 Big West) would not be denied.
LBSU answered back with two unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth to seize control at 5-4 and held on for victory in the ninth.
Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport put together one of the best performances of his freshman season, setting career highs for innings (7.0) and strikeouts (10), while allowing three runs on five hits.
Hawaii will wrap up the 2019 season on Saturday with a 3:00 p.m. HT game versus Long Beach State at Blair Field.
