Citing wrist injury, Wie withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Michelle Wie won’t play in next week’s U.S. Women’s Open due to a lingering wrist injury.
The Hawai’i native announced her decision not to play via Instagram on Friday.
"While I'm making progress with my recovery, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Women's Open," Wie wrote. "It was a difficult decision to make because the U.S. Open was one that I was looking forward to playing in all year, but my recovery and health is the priority. Thanks so much for all the messages of support - they really keep my spirits up. I am hopeful that I'll be seeing you all back out on Tour very soon!
Wie struggled in her last tournament at home in the 2019 Lotte Championships at Ko’iolina. She finished near the bottom of the pack shooting 10 over par and nearly withdrew due to injury.
Wie was replaced in the field by Fatima Fernandez Cano, who competes on the Symetra Tour.
The Women’s Open will be contested May 30-June 2 at Country Club of Charleston.
