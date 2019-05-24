Warriors suffer shutout loss to Long Beach State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior baseball team were shutout against Long Beach State 3-0 Thursday night at Blair Field.
Hawaii (20-28, 8-14 Big West) couldn’t get anything going against LBSU starting pitcher Adam Seminaris, who tossed a complete game shutout while allowing five hits. He also struck out seven batters in the win.
Sophomore Cade Smith also put together a quality start, going 6-plus innings, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts in the loss.
LBSU struck first in the bottom of the first when Jacob Hughey scored from third on a wild pitch and in the eighth Hughey was back at it when he scored from third on a double-play.
Game 2 of the series at Long Beach State’s Blair Field is scheduled for Friday, May 24 at 3:00 p.m. HT.
