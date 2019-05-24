Lacosse advances in NCAA West Preliminary Championships, while Brenzil places 13th in the Javelin

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first round of the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Outdoor Track & Field Championships were held today in Sacramento, California and a pair of Rainbow Wahine were trying to qualify for the National Championships.
Junior thrower Alexis Brenzil competed today in the Javelin, her best throw reaching 48.11 meters. The Ontario Native placed 13 out of 48 but unfortunately, misses the bid for the National Championships by one spot. she does however, have a chance at making it to the Championships, if one of the qualifiers does not declare for the event.
On the other hand, sophomore runner Kristen Lacosse finished fifth in her heat, which advances her to the semifinals of the NCAA qualifiers. Lacosse ran a personal record time of 58.82 in the 400m hurdles, which is a 100th of a second faster then her previous PR.
“It’s just a surreal experience.” said Lacosse. ”I didn’t make it to regional’s last year so to know that I can bounce back from that and make it to semi’s, it’s so exciting to me and I’m just super excited to do it tomorrow.”
Lacosse will be running among the top 24 hurdlers, the top 12 in the semifinals move on to the NCAA Championships. She runs tomorrow for a bid to get into the National Championship at 7:00 p.m. PT (4:00p.m. Hawaii Time).
