Tourist couple accused in kidnapping, rape of Japanese national plead not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist couple accused of luring a Japanese woman to their Waikiki hotel room and then sexually assaulting her multiple times pleaded not guilty during court proceedings Thursday.
46-year-old Darrell Dorch and his wife, Nagisa, remain in police custody on multiple counts of kidnapping and sexual assault in connection with the incident, which is alleged to have occurred on May 1.
Court documents released earlier this month provided graphic details of the alleged assault, saying that the victim attempted to escape on multiple occasions and was raped at least four times.
Prosecutors believe the 26-year-old victim first befriended the couple April 30. After declining an invitation to dinner that night, the victim agreed to meet the couple again at the Outrigger Waikiki swimming pool, according to court documents.
When she arrived, Nagisa Dorch allegedly asked the victim to accompany her up to their hotel room to pick out a bathing suit. The two women went upstairs, and Darrell Dorch followed.
When they entered the room, the husband and wife got intimate, and the victim reported feeling uncomfortable. But when she tried to leave, Darrell Dorch allegedly physically assaulted her ― punching her at least 10 times ― before forcing her to perform sexual acts.
During the alleged sexual assault, Nagisa Dorch did nothing to help the victim, court documents allege.
Instead, police said, the woman translated her husband’s sexual demands to the victim.
After several hours, police said, the couple’s minor son knocked on the door of the hotel room and Nagisa Dorch answered the door. That’s when Darrell Dorch went onto the balcony and his wife escorted the victim out of the hotel room, police said. The victim subsequently called police.
Nagisa Dorch is being held on $300,000 bond, while Darrell Dorch’s bail is set is at $500,000.
