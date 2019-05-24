Sunny Garcia undergoes surgery, remains in intensive care

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Famed pro surfer and Hawaiian activist Sunny Garcia is recovering after undergoing a surgical procedure Thursday morning, according to his daughter Kaila.
The operation, according to an Instagram post on Garcia’s daughter’s account, was a procedure known as a tracheostomy and percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy — commonly referred to as a TRACH/PEG.
The post described the operation as involving the insertion of a ‘more comfortable’ breathing and feeding tube. Garcia has been hospitalized in critical condition since late last month after a widely-reported suicide attempt in Oregon.
Garcia has since been moved back into the intensive care unit and is recovering, his daughter says.
“Please keep him safe, let him feel no pain, and bring peace to his mind body and soul,” Kaila wrote in the social media post.
