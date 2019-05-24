Some relief from the humidity is on the way

The light to moderate east-southeast winds will become a bit more easterly Friday into the Memorial Day weekend, with the returning trades bringing more comfortable humidity levels. A cold front to the northwest is forecast to merge with a stationary front that has been lingering just west of the islands, and then weaken and lift to the north, which will allow the trade winds to build back in. Any showers will be light and favor windward and mauka areas. Winds are expected to weaken and become more southeast once again by the middle of the week. Even with the returning trades, daytime highs will still stretch into the mid and upper 80′s.