Roads reopen in Kapolei after brush fire near Renton Road

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several roads in the vicinity of the intersection of Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway were reopened Friday afternoon after firefighters battled a brush fire in the area.
The flames were first reported just after 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Police department officials said Kapolei Parkway was closed between Ka Makana Ali’i and the Renton Road intersection while firefighters were at the scene.
The cause of the fire, and the number of units that responded to the blaze, are currently unknown.
