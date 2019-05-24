Navatek II, famous trimaran among impounded vessels to be auctioned off

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will auction off five vessels impounded from Honolulu harbors, included the Navatek II.
The 85-foot, twin-hulled vessel that once appeared in Hollywood movies had to be removed from the Ala Wai Boat Harbor earlier this month after it started taking on water.
The minimum bid for the Navatek II is $20,000.
The auction is set for June 28 at 9 a.m.
Other boats to be auctioned off:
- A 22-foot-long Panga that washed ashore on Windward Oahu and was determined to be Japanese tsunami marine debris. There’s a small hole in the bow. Minimum bid: $500
- A 60-foot trimaran (L’Hydroptere), with a minimum bid at $8,000. The famous experimental sailing vessel was built in 1994, and is made of fiberglass and plastic.
- A 44-foot-long trawler named (the Malama Kai), which was built in 1982. Minimum bid: $5,000
- The 37-foot-long Kiihele, a sailing vessel, with a minimum bid of $5,000.
All of the boats are sold “as is." With the exception of the Navatek II, the vessels must be removed with three days of sale. The winning bidder of the Navatek II has 30 days to remove it.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.