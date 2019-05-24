McLachlin inducted into USA Volleyball Hall of Fame

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Beth McLachlin was among a group of 25 volleyball legends inducted into the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at the Dorothy C. Boyce Banquet in Columbus, Ohio.
The USA Volleyball Hall of Fame honors players, coaches, officials and other leaders within the sport, with McLachlin receiving the 2019 Flo Hyman All-Time Great Female Player Award.
McLachlin, an alternate on the 1968 U.S. Olympic Team and member of the 1970 World Championship team, helped Team USA win bronze at the 1969 NORCECA event and silver at the 1975 NORCECA Championships. She also went on to co-captain the 1976 Olympic team.
As a member of the Wahine, McLachlin was a three-time Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) All-American and a seven-time United States Volleyball Association (USAVB) All-American.
She competed on Hawaii's first official women's volleyball team in 1974 and was inducted into the University of Hawaii Sports Circle of Honor in 1986.
After her playing career came to an end, she went on to coach volleyball at La Pietra, where she was the athletic director for 25 years before retiring in 2000.
2019 USA Volleyball Hall of Fame Recipients
John Kessel - Harold T. Friermood "Frier" Award
Misty May-Treanor - All-Time Great Female Beach Player Award
Ron Von Hagen - All-Time Great Male Beach Player Award
Kendra Lancaster - All-Time Great Female Player Award – Sitting
Beth McLachlin - Flo Hyman All-Time Great Female Player Award
Bryan Ivie - Tom Haine All-Time Great Male Player Award
Bill Stratton - All-Time Great Player Award – Pioneer Division (2019 Only)
J. Rashin - All-Time Great Player Award – Pioneer Division (2019 Only)
Bjorn "Joe" Johansen - All-Time Great Player Award – Pioneer Division (2019 Only)
Bernie Specht - All-Time Great Player Award – Pioneer Division (2019 Only)
Stephanie Schleuder - Bertha Lucas All-Time Great Coach Award – Pioneer Division
Pete Hanson - Donald S. Shondell All-Time Great Coach Award – Contemporary Division
Steve Bishop - George J. Fisher Leader in Volleyball Award
Gloria Cox - George J. Fisher Leader in Volleyball Award
Joel Reinford - Wilbur H. Peck Referee Emeritus Award
Tom Sullivan – Nancy S. Sharpless Scorekeeper Emeritus Award
Lori Okimura – William G. Morgan Award
