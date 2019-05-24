It was 95 degrees in Kahului on Thursday (and that’s another new record)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s hot out there.
The state saw more record-breaking highs on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The thermometer in Kahului hit a high of 95 degrees, breaking a record of 92 degrees set in 1996.
In Lihue, the high was 86. The previous record was 85, set in 1957 and matched in 1981 and 2004.
Hawaii has seen record high temperatures all week, including a high of 96 degrees in Kahului on Wednesday. (That broke a record set in 2014. It also broke the record for hottest temperature recorded for the month of May.)
The good news: There’s some relief in the short-term forecast. The tradewinds will return in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
The bad news: They’ll disappear again by early next week, replaced by more hot, humid conditions.
