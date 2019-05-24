Honolulu Waldorf School to close Aina Haina high school campus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board officials with the Honolulu Waldorf School confirmed Friday that the institution was shutting down its high school campus in Aina Haina.
The four 11th grade students who currently attend will be allowed to remain at the school so they can graduate from Waldorf next year.
The school’s lower campus in Niu Valley, which houses students from pre-school through eighth grade, will remain open.
Board officials say the campus was being plagued by many of the same financial problems faced by other small, independent schools.
“Honolulu Waldorf School is not immune to the challenges that other independent schools around the islands and the country have been facing that has deteriorated our primary revenue source which is enrollment,” said the school’s board in a statement.
The 2018 historic flood also took a huge toll on the school.
The last day of instruction at the school is next Friday.
School leaders say the high school campus opened in 1994 with 7 students.
