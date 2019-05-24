Hawaii residents to take to the streets in global climate change rally

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii residents will join a global movement bringing attention to the future threats of climate change.
As part of the Global Climate Strike For Future, demonstrators will march and rally down the streets to shed light on climate change.
In Honolulu, demonstrators are focusing on urging Hawaii’s congressional delegation to support the Green New Deal. The march will start at the corner of Beretania Street and Fort Street Mall around 4 p.m.
The march ends with a rally at Walker Park on the corner of Fort Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.
Similar events will be held in Hilo on Mamalahoa Highway near the King Kamehameha statue at 7 a.m. and in Kahului at the University of Hawaii Maui College campus at 4 p.m.
More than 1.6 million people in 125 countries participated in the Global Climate Strike For Future this month.
