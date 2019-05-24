Fugitive accused of trying to run over officer arrested in Makaha

WAIANAE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fugitive accused of attempting to run down a police officer in Waianae last year was arrested Thursday by state law enforcement officials.
Officers with the State Sheriff Special Operations Fugitive Unit took John Kamaka, Jr. into custody in Makaha, according to a spokesperson with the state’s public safety department.
Kamaka was wanted on a $100,000 Grand Jury warrant in connection with the incident.
In January 2018, police officers were responding to reports of a man in a white van who was armed with two knives. When police arrived, the suspect ― later identified by officers as Kamaka ― tried to flee.
Kamaka then allegedly hit multiple vehicles in his attempt to escape, and drove the vehicle towards an officer, police said.
He’s currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
