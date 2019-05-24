Friday updates from federal court during the Kealoha corruption trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The corruption trial against Louis and Katherine Kealoha continues in federal court on Friday.
Former Honolulu police officer Nalei Sooto was the first new witness called to testify. Here are updates from reporter Lynn Kawano from inside the courtroom:
Court is back in session, Kealoha public corruption trial day 3. First witness former HPD Officer Nalei Sooto, who says he was dispatched to the chief’s home to view the surveillance video shortly after the mailbox theft was reported. pic.twitter.com/wNNxQlwF2q— Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 24, 2019
Officer Nalei Sooto arrested Gerard Puana for the mailbox theft as Puana was walking to church. Sooto was given the order to arrest him by Detective Dru Akagi, who testified yesterday. #KealohaPublicCorruptionTrial— Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 24, 2019
Fmr Officer Nalei Sooto left HPD in 2016 for the mainland. He’s on the stand today testifying about the arrest of Gerard Puana for theft in 2013, says Puana was startled when plain clothes officers approached as Puana was backing into a parking stall at church. pic.twitter.com/K5ACWdlAkb— Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 24, 2019
Sooto says after he left HPD and moved to the mainland, an FBI agent asked him to view the video again saying rumors were going around that Sooto was the mailbox thief. #KealohaPublicCorruptionTrial pic.twitter.com/tStO7dF5T8— Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 24, 2019
Sooto is dismissed. Witness #10 is Captain David Chang who was moved to CIU after Louis Kealoha was forced to retire. Government asked him to find records dealing with mailbox theft, Chang testifies he found those in “burn pile” — to be destroyed. #KealohaPublicCorruptionTrial— Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 24, 2019
Defense attorneys objecting to the admission of the documents that Captain David Chang says was turned over to the feds after he found them in the “burn pile” Lack of foundation is reason they are giving. Judge listening to arguments— Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 24, 2019
Government witness #11, Officer David Nilsen explains relationships between defendants. Ex chief Louis Kealoha & ex Major Gordon Shiraishi graduated HPD recruit class 85 and that Kealoha promoted Shiraishi multiple times. #KealohaPublicCorruptionTrial #KealohaTrial pic.twitter.com/m4uNReZGjf— Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 24, 2019
Officer Nilsen details burglary report from 2012, Defendant Lt. Derek Hahn authored report, witness was Defendant Maj Gordon Shiraishi, complainant was Defendant Officer Bobby Nguyen & injured person was Defendant Ex Chief Louis Kealoha. Witness said that was not standard policy pic.twitter.com/yVlQukyz4d— Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 24, 2019
Defense is back from lunch. HPD Officer Malcolm Lutu is first witness of the afternoon. Lutu was in CIU with all the other defendants.— Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 24, 2019
Sketch: Carley Shimizu pic.twitter.com/SaeJDrG2iL
Officer Lutu worked out as power lifter with Gerard Puana for years. Described his build as similar to his own, Lutu said big barrel chested with no neck. Said the man in the video did not resemble Gerard Puana. #KealohaPublicCorruptionTrial #KealohaTrial— Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 24, 2019
Cpl Landon Tafaoa takes stand, as part of CIU says he was ordered to tail Gerard Puana for six days, Mon-Sat (6/24/13 - 6/29/13) 24 hours/day even though Puana was not officially named theft suspect yet. Puana took these photos noticing the surveillance #KealohaTrial pic.twitter.com/Bi88NlpjmI— Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) May 25, 2019
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.