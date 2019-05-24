ANA’s new honu-themed aircraft begins service between Honolulu, Tokyo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All Nippon Airways’ new honu-themed aircraft began service between Honolulu and Tokyo on Friday.
ANA’s new Airbus A380 Flying Honu made its inaugural flight from Tokyo’s Narita International Airport to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday morning. It landed at around 8:30 a.m. Hawaii time.
The double-decker, four-engine jet airliner has an exterior that displays a blue Hawaiian sea turtle.
There will be three flights per week for the next month. But starting in July, there will be one flight a day, with two flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Ticket sales began in January.
In total, ANA will be launching three aircraft — decorated with blue, green and orange sea turtles.
The planes — which carry 520 passengers — will also include COUCHii, the very first couch seats offered by a Japanese airline.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.