Wanted Wednesday: Forgery suspect misses trial call appearance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -CrimeStoppers Honolulu along with police are searching for 42-year-old Emily Jones.
A $30,000 bench warrant was posted after she failed to appear at trial call on May 6.
CrimeStoppers says Jones attempted to cash a forged check at a First Hawaiian Bank branch in 2018.
She was arrested for Forgery in the Second Degree, Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Personal Information and Attempted Theft in the Second Degree.
She also has one other prior conviction. Jones is known to frequent the Honolulu area.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 955-8300, or click here.
Police also provided an update to a previous Wanted Wednesday case.
Radalyn Costales, featured in March this year, was arrested Monday.
