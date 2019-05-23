A quiet act of kindness by a Roosevelt teacher catches the attention of the internet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legions of fans are saluting Gregg Abe, Roosevelt High School's music director for his simple act of kindness toward a veteran.
His letter to a Rhode Island Chief Judge, Frank Caprio, and his $30 to the court was used by the judge to dismiss the case of a Vietnam veteran, Richard Eaton, who ran a red light.
Video from the ‘Caught in Providence’ TV show went viral and Abe’s phone lit up.
"We are going to honor him by charging $30 court costs. We are going to use Mr. Abe's check to honor him and his father's service," said Judge Caprio in the video.
Abe’s father, Sadaichi “Charlie” Abe, served with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II and was wounded in Italy.
He died in 2008 and each year to honor his father around his birthday, Abe gives back to a veteran or service member typically by anonymously paying their restaurant bill. The letter and check to the Rhode Island court was something different.
"He would be happy to know that his unit and his friends are being honored this way," said Abe.
Abe says since the video went viral last week, he's tried to remain on the down low, but his students, fellow faculty and even complete strangers keep recognizing him and thanking him for what he did.
"Every day when I come to school, when I check my email, I get at least 15 to 20 emails from people I don't even know that are thanking me. I got phone calls from people that I don't even know," said Abe pausing with emotion.
This low-key music director is clearly touched as many praise him and all who served our country.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.