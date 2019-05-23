That’s hot: Record high temperatures broken or tied Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hot and muggy weather resulted in record high temperatures for parts of the state, including a sweltering 96 degree temperature recorded at Kahului Airport.
If the preliminary data from the National Weather Service is verified, that would break the previous record of 94 degrees set back in 1993. It would also be the hottest temperature recorded in Kahului for the month of May.
Hilo Airport’s weather station recorded a high temperature of 88 degrees, which would break the record for the date of 87 set in 2005.
Meanwhile, Lihue Airport’s high of 86 degrees tied the record set in 1992.
Honolulu Airport had a high temperature of 88, but that was still below the record of 91 set in 1996.
The National Weather Service keeps daily records for those four weather stations around the state.
It was hot in several other areas in the islands, with Molokai Airport recording a high of 88. It was 86 in Kailua-Kona.
The heat and humidity will continue through Friday as winds will remain light over the islands. Trade winds are forecast to return in time for the Memorial Day weekend, but daytime temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.
