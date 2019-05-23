SoFi Hawaii Bowl returns to Christmas Eve kickoff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The SoFi Hawaii Bowl is set to kickoff on Christmas Eve this year.
The 18th edition off the bowl game is moving back to its original December 24th date after the game was played on December 22nd last year.
“We are thrilled to return to December 24th,” said Daryl Garvin, SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl executive director in a statement. “This is a wonderful opportunity to continue bringing friends and families together across the country to celebrate Hawaii’s holiday tradition, the SoFi Hawaii Bowl.”
The 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl will feature teams from the Mountain West, American Athletic Conference or BYU and will be broadcast live on ESPN at 3 p.m. HT at Aloha Stadium.
