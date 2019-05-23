Roach infestation results in temporary closure of Kona sushi restaurant

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One location of a popular sushi chain on Hawaii island has been temporarily shut down after receiving a red placard from the Department of Health.
Genki Sushi in Kailua-Kona failed a DOH inspection Wednesday after a roach infestation was discovered in the establishment.
According to the DOH report, one customer reported a roach in their bento box. Other customers reported seeing roaches in the restaurant and on the conveyor belt where sushi is up for grabs.
Upon closer inspection, health officials found clear signs of an infestation.
Noted in the report were numerous dead cockroach shells inside the conveyor belt housing/wall and electrical control box; live roaches in the corners of walls and behind loose panels; and inside take-home containers.
Flour containers were also seen to have had roach parts on them, and some roach legs in them.
The restaurant will be treated by pest control specialists and cleaned. It will remain closed until brought up to code.
