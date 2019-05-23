Rides for the 50th State Fair unloaded at the docks ahead of opening weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a special delivery at Pier 1 in Honolulu Wednesday: Rides for the E.K. Fernandez 50th State Fair!
Techno Power, Speed, Black Out and Balloon Race were offloaded from Pasha Hawaii’s Jean Anne early Wednesday.
Two of the rides are making their return after being crowd favorites at last year’s fair. New this year are two rides: Black Out — which turns riders upside down — and Balloon Race.
The fair opens this Friday at Aloha Stadium and runs every weekend through June 30.
On Memorial Day, admission will be free for all those who have a valid military ID.
The entertainment lineup for opening weekend includes Hypnotist Catherine Hickland, Scott’s World of Magic and Demolition Derby.
For information on fair hours and more, click here.
