New lawsuit filed over deadly Marco Polo fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Another lawsuit has been filed over the worst high-rise fire in Hawaii’s history.
D.B. Insurance Co., the insurance company for several Marco Polo homeowners, is suing Certified Management Inc. and the homeowners association.
The suit alleges that a consultant hired by the Honolulu Fire Department and the condo association recommended upgrading the fire alarm system in 2000, 2005 and 2013.
The suit alleges the association didn’t make the adequate fixes.
Four people died in the July 2017 blaze which caused more than $100 million in damages.
