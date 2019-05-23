Muggy conditions to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light variable winds will prevail through Friday as a high pressure area remains far northeast of the islands. The winds will become more easterly on Friday and Saturday, representing the return of the trade winds. Moderate trade winds are expected to linger into next week. Expect trade wind showers to affect the islands during this stretch, favoring mainly the windward and mountain areas of most islands, especially during the nights and mornings. There will be some local afternoon cloudiness over the lee and interior areas of most islands with isolated showers of as well.