Melounova’s season ends in NCAA Women’s Singles Championships Round of 16

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Petra Melounova’s historic run came to an end today, losing in straight-sets to Texas Tech’s Felicity Maltby, 7-5, 6-0, in the NCAA Women's Singles Championships Round of 16 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
As a freshman, she became the first Rainbow Wahine tennis player to win a match in the NCAA Tournament. This year, Melounova did even better, becoming the first player in program history to reach the Round of 16.
Melounova jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set, but then Maltby stormed back to win six-straight game to claim the first set before shutting out Melounova 6-0 for the match.
She finishes the season with an overall record of 15-5, earning multiple accolades over the season including Big West Player of the Year honors.
