Local Connection: What is your Kuleana?

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kuleana is the Hawaiian word for responsibility. So as residents of Hawaii, what is our kuleana?
Well, for most of my life, I thought my kuleana was my immediate family -- taking care of my wife and our three children.
Then I began to work as a Family Court Judge. Many of the people who appeared before me had been sexually abused, physically abused or severely neglected as children.
Because of this trauma, as adults, many had substance addictions, mental health challenges, and were homeless or incarcerated.
After more than 10,000 cases in Family Court, I came to understand that my kuleana, my responsibility, extended beyond my immediate family, to the entire community, especially those suffering the most.
I am confident -- absolutely certain, that if we all commit to help the most disadvantaged in our community, we can end some of Hawaii’s most difficult and pressing issues.
So, please think about what your kuleana is. In the process, you just might save a life.
