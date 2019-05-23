For the Jason Momoa super-fan: Buy the hair trimmer he used to shave his beard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Remember when Hawaii’s own Jason Momoa made the news for shaving off the beard he’s sported for years?
Well now, Aquaman is taking things a step further.
He’s auctioning off the hair trimmer he used in that beard-shaving video ― and donating the proceeds to charity. To sweeten the pot, he signed the Braun MGK3080 (which comes with accessories).
The stunt is aimed at bringing attention to the environment. And Momoa says the proceeds will go to The Nature Conservancy.
But getting your hands on his razor isn’t going to be easy ― or cheap.
There’s a bidding war on Ebay for the shaver. As of Thursday afternoon, the highest bid was $475.
(A new version of the razor retails for about $60.)
The good news: The auction ends June 1 so you still have time to place your bid.
