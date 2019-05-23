HPU men’s, women’s tennis teams fall in DII NCAA Championships

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 3 Hawaii Pacific men’s and No. 9 HPU Women’s tennis teams both lost today in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship and the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship, respectively.
The men’s team lost 4-1 against No. 2 Columbus State, closing out the season with a record of 18-5.
On the women’s side of things, the Sharks fell short against No. 5 Columbus State by a score of 4-2.
The fifth seeded Sharks fell to the Cougars after a three-hour, 18-minute match without the injured Elisa Elhadj. They finish the season at 15-6.
This season marked the women’s team’s 12th appearance in the quarterfinals in the last 13 years and the eighth appearance in the semifinals for the men’s team.
