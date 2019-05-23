Hot and sticky weather conditions as winds remain light

The islands remain in an area between a stalled frontal boundary to the west/northwest and high pressure far northeast of the state, with very light east to southeast winds. The Big Island and parts of Maui will have slightly stronger winds, but the smaller islands will have light winds with afternoon sea breezes, as the wind flow will continue to be blocked by the Big Island. Conditions are generally dry, but there could be some isolated afternoon showers for the smaller islands, and a few windward showers for East Hawaii island and east Maui.