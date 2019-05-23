Hirono, Case introduce a bill to speed up reunification of Filipino WWII vet families

WASHINGTON D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Capitol Hill, a bill re-introduced by Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono and Congressman Ed Case aims to bring together families of Filipino war veterans.
If passed the, Filipino Veterans Family Reunification Act would expedite the visa process for children of Filipino World War II vets.
More than 260,000 Filipino soldiers fought for the U.S. in World War II.
“During World War II, Filipino soldiers stepped up and answered the call to service, fighting and sacrificing alongside American servicemembers,” Sen. Hirono said.
“However, because these family members have been stuck in a decades-long visa backlog, they have not been able to reunite with their relatives in the United States. The Filipino Veterans Family Reunification Act would fulfill our nation’s promise to honor Filipino World War II veterans’ service to our country and reunite these families,” she added.
In recognition of their service, U.S. citizenship was granted to about 26,000 Filipino nationals in 1990.
But citizenship or residency was not granted to the veterans’ children, who were separated from their parents.
Right now about 6,000 Filipino World War II veterans are living in the U.S.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.