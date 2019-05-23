Forecast: More heat and humidity with light winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The islands remain in an area between a stalled frontal boundary to the west/northwest and high pressure far northeast of the state, with very light east to southeast winds. The Big Island and parts of Maui will have slightly stronger winds, but the smaller islands will have light winds with afternoon sea breezes, as the wind flow will continue to be blocked by the Big Island. Conditions are generally dry, but there could be some isolated afternoon showers for the smaller islands, and a few windward showers for East Hawaii island and east Maui.
Temperatures and humidity levels will remain on the higher side for a few more days, with daytime highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. It will feel warmer due to the muggy conditions. It will still be warm, but more comfortable for the Memorial Day weekend, with light trades returning as the front weakens and high pressure rebuilds in the area.
In surf, we’re expecting a bump up for south-facing shores Thursday, with a long period swell Saturday that could bring advisory-level waves this weekend. Surf along north shores will remain small through Thursday, with small to moderate swells into the middle of next week. East shores will also stay on the small side until trade winds return and increase during the second half of next week.
